Otedola eyes N250bn from listing Geregu Power on Nigerian Exchange

Geregu Power Plc has gotten approval for Listing by Introduction on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The power company is Listed by Introduction its 2.5billion ordinary shares of 50 Kobo at N100 per share.

The company September 15 got approval for the listing.

The Stockbrokers lined up for the share sale are: Vetiva Securities, Limited; Apel Asset and Trust Limited; APT Securities and Funds Limited; and Cordros Securities Limited.

Others are: Crossworld Securities Limited; Dynamic Portfolios Limited; Signet Investment and Securities Limited; and TRW Stockbrokers Limited.

Vetiva Capital Management Limited; and Kairos Capital Limited are the Issuing House(s)/Financial Adviser(s).