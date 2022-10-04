180,000 bpd Trans Niger pipeline to come on stream soon – NAPIMS

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) has revealed that the Trans Niger Pipeline, Nigeria’s major liquid hydrocarbon delivery atrium, critical infrastructure for crude oil export, will be re-opened, after over six months under force majeure.

Bala Wunti, group general manager, NAPIMS, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, revealing his visit in pictures in Bodo community, Gokana Local Government Area (LGA) River state, where the pipeline passes through.

He said, “It was a profound pleasure for me to be back amongst the peace-loving people of Bodo Community in Gokana LGA of Rivers State.

“Our visit today is of monumental significance as it provided us the opportunity re-connect with the good people of Bodo Community.”

According to Wunti, this visit is part of our continuous journey to re-strengthen our trust with one of the communities where NAPIMS and its partners are conducting business.

He further said it is a demonstration of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited strong commitments to its core value: integrity, excellence, and sustainability.

Wunti said, “At NAPIMS, we are able to achieve this because of the commendable support and commitment of the leadership of Mele Kyari, group/chief executive officer, NNPC and Adokiye Tamboiemeye, our amiable upstream, group executive director.

“Under our current leadership, NNPC businesses has continued to focus on trust and strengthening partnerships with our communities, operating partners, states and relevant stakeholders as well as focus on ESG in our operations,” Wunti said.

He further said that Zakariya Budawara, general manager of joint venture operations, NAPIMS had spent the last week with the Bodo community. During their stay, they gathered a deeper understanding of the challenges of the good people of Bodo.

According to Wunti, the Bodo people have demonstrated their traditional hospitality and commitment to ensuring the security of our national hydrocarbon infrastructure in their domain.

Furthermore, as part of its corporate social responsibility, Kyari has continued to work with its host communities towards improving the quality of life, creating business, employment and capacity development among others.

Wunti added that he deeply appreciates Confidence Deko, chairman of Gokona LGA for his courage and Dumle Maol, a member representing Gokana State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He said, “I must especially appreciate the traditional institutions led by Mene Mike Tekuru, religious leaders including Reverend Fathers, Pastors, and the vibrant great women and youths of Bodo for their trust, collaboration and partnership.

“In line with the focus of the NNPC management, we will continue to do all we can to better the lives of Bodo and the entire Ogoni people.”