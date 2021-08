The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has commended Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Limited on the successful completion of the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange. Osinbajo gave the commendation during a courtesy visit of the Management of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited led by its Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola. Osinbajo also urged the management of the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login