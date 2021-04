Oscar N. Onyema has now completed his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). In commemoration of his exemplary leadership, he was honoured with a digital Closing Gong Ceremony on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Following the successful demutualisation of The Exchange, Onyema has transitioned into the Group Chief Executive…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login