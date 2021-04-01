SEC approves appointment of CEOs of Demutualised entities of the NSE

The National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that the appointments of the following Chief Executives to head its non-operating Holding Company and operating subsidiaries have been approved by the Securities Exchange Commission, Nigeria. They are: Oscar N. Onyema, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc; Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer,…