Access Bank delivers solid, resilient full year scorecard despite challenging economy
...Pre-tax profit up 13% to N125.9bn
Access Bank Plc has released its group audited results for the Full Year (FY) ended December 31, 2020 which shows solid and resilient top-to-bottomline figures despite a challenging economic and regulatory landscape. The impressive result is an attestation to the bank’s long history of resilience, scale, dedicated people and sustainable business model. Gross Earnings rose…
Comments are closed.