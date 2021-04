FBN Holdings on Thursday announced its audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, where it recorded 21.28 percent increase in profit for the year and 11.2 percent rise in profit before tax, despite the impact of Covid-19 and other regulatory indicators. During the year 2020, the group’s Profit before tax grew 11.2%…

