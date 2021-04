FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has said that the implementation of its derivatives market development project on its platform is nearing completion. The Exchange disclosed this on Tuesday April 6 during its webinar themed “Understanding Exchange Traded Derivatives Market” which was held in Lagos for capital market journalists. An exchange traded derivative is a financial contract…

