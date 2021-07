Oando Plc has entered into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the overriding interest of the shareholders of the Company and the capital market. The company has reached a settlement with the Commission on the following terms among others: Immediate withdrawal of all legal actions filed by the Company and all…

