Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s largest cement producer said that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the renewal of its share buy-back programme until January 21 2022. The share buy-back programme will be executed under the approval granted by the Company’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Dangote Cement Plc which was held…

