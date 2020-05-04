NSE sustains remote trading despite FG easing lockdown 

“The Nigerian Stock Exchange will continue to support the Government’s directives and efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria. In prioritising the health and safety of our stakeholders, we will keep monitoring the evolving impact of this pandemic and make decisions in the best interest of our employees and stakeholders at large”, said Oscar Onyema, CEO, NSE. “We will maintain restricted access to our office facilities, including our trading floors across the country, and continue remote trading and business activities. “Our employees will keep on working from home except for essential staff who will continue to work out of the office as they have been doing since we commenced remote trading in order to ensure that our operations run smoothly and provide support. “We expect that you will continue to utilize all of our digital platforms at your disposal to trade remotely and engage with us. Further updates on our business continuity plans will be shared with our stakeholders in due course,” Onyema said

Federal Government directive entails a limit on all non-essential interstate travel, opening of businesses, markets and malls within designated hours, and a nationwide curfew between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., except essential services.

“These are indeed challenging times for all of us, but we encourage you to stay positive and continue to act responsibly in line with the guidelines of the appropriate authorities. Rest assured that The Exchange is open for business remotely and will remain so through this pandemic. Should you need to engage with us on any matter, please reach out to us via e-mail, X-Issuer, X-Boss, X-Whistle, telephone, our website or any of our other digital and social platforms”, the Exchange said on Monday.