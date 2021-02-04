NSE highlights Capital Market as viable funding source for SMEs

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continues to support the growth and development of small businesses in recognition that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are critical agents of economic development and transformation in Nigeria. The most recent of these efforts was the webinar hosted by The Exchange on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, themed, Capital Raising for…

