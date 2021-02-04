BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

NSE highlights Capital Market as viable funding source for SMEs

...says facilitated over N2.5trn capital raise by governments, corporates in 2020

Nigerian Stock Exchange
The NSE continues to support the growth and development of small businesses

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continues to support the growth and development of small businesses in recognition that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are critical agents of economic development and transformation in Nigeria. The most recent of these efforts was the webinar hosted by The Exchange on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, themed, Capital Raising for…

