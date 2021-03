The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) joined the rest of the world on Monday, 8 March 2021 to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD) and 7th Ring the Bell for Gender Equality. With the theme “Choose to Challenge”, the event highlighted how Nigeria’s private sector is challenging gender inequality through policies and activities that promote equal…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login