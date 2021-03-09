BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Here is how Nigeria’s Fixed Income, Currencies markets fared in January

…FX, OMO bills transactions highest contributors to N13.03trn turnover

NSE
The total notional value of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at January 29, 2021 stood at about $7.13billion

Foreign Exchange (FX) and OMO bills transactions were the highest contributors to the Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets in January 2021, jointly accounting for 55.42percent of the total FIC market turnover, according to recent report released by FMDQ Securities Exchange. The report “FIC Monthly” shows that turnover in the Fixed Income and Currencies markets…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.