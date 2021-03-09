Here is how Nigeria’s Fixed Income, Currencies markets fared in January

Foreign Exchange (FX) and OMO bills transactions were the highest contributors to the Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets in January 2021, jointly accounting for 55.42percent of the total FIC market turnover, according to recent report released by FMDQ Securities Exchange. The report “FIC Monthly” shows that turnover in the Fixed Income and Currencies markets…