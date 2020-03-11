No let up for stocks as market slides for third straight session in week

Stocks continued their descent on Wednesday losing as much as 3.89 percent in intra-day trade as year’s loss hit highest in the year.

The market fell 3.78 percent around 1:14pm in Lagos, bringing year-to-date to -12.52 percent.

The most capitalised stock, Dangote Cement shed 10 percent to N153 a unit after remaining relative quiet in the previous market routs.

Nestle, United Capital and Oando are among the laggards in the day.

However, 15 stocks are up in the day, the highest number of gainers since the start of trading this week.

The market will close by 2:30pm.