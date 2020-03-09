Investors lost N330bn in one day as oil price shock rattle equities 

Nigeria stock investors were caught in web of over N330billion loss on Monday March 9 as investors priced in risk of historic oil price decline.

Bank stocks were seemingly of less interest to equity buyers on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) as seen in early day market rout that took off such huge amount from investors portfolio.

President Muhammadu Buhari and officials dealing with government finances met on Monday. Their meeting came amid crashing crude oil price which crashed to $30 per barrel as of Monday.

Stock investors had ahead of 9:30am trade opening time walked into Custom Street, Lagos Nigeria in fears.

They were not willing enough to take future risks in local equities as record shock in the oil price continues to rattle markets.

The Nigeria’s stock market which began this Monday morning sustains negative trading sentiment amid a fragile macro-economic environment as crude prices continue to slide, coupled with continuous threat posed by the fast spreading Coronavirus across the world.

“Sentiments remain weak. Hence, we advmeeting ise investors to trade cautiously, taking positions in fundamentally justified stocks”, said Cordros analysts in their March 9, note to investors.

At the close of trading day’s session, the market lost over N330billion. The value of listed stocks decreased to N13.428trillion from an open level of N13.365trillion. The NSE ASI also came down to 25,647.54 points, down by 2.41 percent.

Oil prices suffered an historic collapse overnight after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against onetime ally Russia.

US oil prices crashed as much as 34% to a four-year low of $27.34 a barrel as traders brace for Saudi Arabia to flood the market with crude in a bid to recapture market share.

Crude was recently trading down 27% to $30.04 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, plunged 26% to $33.49 a barrel. Both oil contracts are on track for their worst day since 1991. The shock to oil also rattled stock markets, which were already in a panic because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

