FCMB opens N20b commercial paper programme

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced plans to raise N20billion in commercial paper issuance as part of its N100 billion CP programme.

The bank in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange said the CP has a tenor of 269 days and would support its hort-term funding needs.

A Commercial Paper is an unsecured, short-term debt instrument issued by a corporation, typically for the financing of accounts payable, inventories and meeting short-term liabilities.

The bank joins the growing list of corporates taking advantage of the low-interest rate to raise cheaper short- term debt.