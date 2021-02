The record number of negative closes seen since this month of February has caused the market to book a dip of 5.19percent month-to-date (MtD). This has also erased the previous gains as year to date (YtD) printed negative at 0.15 percent on Thursday February 18. Investors lost N133billion on Thursday. In the absence of any…

