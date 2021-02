FMDQ Exchange admits Coronation Merchant Bank’s new Commercial Paper Series on its Platform

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has admitted on its platform Coronation Merchant Bank’s N1.29 billion Series 11 and N2.34 billion Series 12 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N100 billion CP Issuance Programme. This follows the admission of six (6) Commercial Papers (CPs) valued at N22.29 billion thus far in 2021. Corporate institutions have continued…