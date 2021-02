As the leading organiser for the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) and in its role as a catalyst for infrastructure development, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) provides a choice platform for the registrations, listings, quotations, and trading of debt securities, towards empowering the Nigerian financial market. In this regard, the Exchange has approved the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login