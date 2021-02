The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it has received several comments and inquiries from the public on a perceived policy conflict between the SEC Statement on Digital Assets and their Classification and Treatment of September 11, 2020, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Circular of February 5, 2021. “We see no such contradictions…

