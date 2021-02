Nigeria’s equity market has seen significant sell pressure since the beginning of this month (February), no thanks to some medium-to-large cap stocks that have continued to push the market further into the red zone. Out of the past ten (10) trading days into the month of February, the market only recorded one (1) positive close…

