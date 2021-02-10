BusinessDay
Investors have lost over N800bn in stocks this February

…cautious trading strategy recommended, says Vetiva

NSE
The -4.05 percent dip seen in February has almost eroded the whole gains since year-to-date (ytd) now at just +1.06percent

Not less that N898billion has been lost from Nigeria’s stock market in just ten trading days into the month of February. After an impressive outing in January, the stock market of Africa’s largest economy has since February continued on its downward slope, as losses across sectors further push the index south. The -4.05 percent dip…

