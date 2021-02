Nigeria’s equities market on Thursday halted a 10-day reign of the bears, thanks to shares of Africa’s leading cement maker, Dangote Cement Plc and others that helped reverse the ugly trend. Dangote Cement led the gainers after its share price moved from preceding day low of N213 to N228, adding N15 or 7.04percent, which implies…

