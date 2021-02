Brent crude rose $1 to $63.43 a barrel in Asian trade Monday buoyed by vaccine hopes. U.S. crude oil gained $1.2 to $60.7. Oil is at levels not seen since January 2020 and the rise bodes well for Nigeria and other oil dependent economies facing both a fiscal crisis and a foreign exchange shortage. Asian…

