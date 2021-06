The stock market of Africa’s largest economy sustained gain on Thursday, June 17 as investors continued to buy amid pockets of profit-taking on the Bourse. The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) moved up by 50.41 points or 0.13 percent to 38,615.11 percent from preceding day’s 38,564.7 points while equities market capitalisation increased…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login