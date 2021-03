Listed stocks on the Nigerian Bourse have lost approximately N228billion within just four (4) trading days into this new month as sell-side activities increase. The market furthered into the negative region after Thursday’s dip by 0.41percent. Month-to-date (MtD), it has decreased by 1.09percent while year-to-date (ytd), it is down by 2.25 percent. As the bears…

