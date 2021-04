Nigeria’s equities market closed slightly in the positive region on Wednesday, defying most analysts’ prediction of another red close. After records of negative closes, many investors may have started leveraging the reentry opportunities low priced but fundamentally sound stocks offer bargain hunters. The market’s benchmark performance indicator – All Share Index (ASI) closed Wednesday at…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login