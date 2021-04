Nigeria’s foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has recommended a total dividend of N7.71 billion for its shareholders for the 2020 financial year. The recommendation, which amounts to a total dividend of 94kobo per ordinary share of 50kobo each, represents a 100 percent payout. Read Also: The sense and common sense in maintaining the Port Harcourt Refinery…

