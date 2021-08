Nigeria’s stock investors booked about N6billion loss at the close of trading session on Wednesday August 25 as the equities market closed slightly in the red (-0.03percent). Though, this month alone the market has increased by +2.34 percent. The southward close on Wednesday came despite analysts earlier expectation of improved buy activity in the banking…

