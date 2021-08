Equities lose N3bn as investors take profit on recent gains

Nigeria’s equities market dipped slightly by 0.01percent on Wednesday August 18 as investors chose to take profit on recent gainers. This week, the nation’s stock market has risen by 0.06percent, while month-to-date (MtD) it has increased by 2.59 percent. The market closed in red, no thanks to stocks like SCOA Nigeria Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc…