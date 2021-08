Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has listed on its platform additional units of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds issued in August 2021. The listing on Wednesday August 25 of additional 104,814,900 units brings the total outstanding units of the 12.98% FGN Mar 2050 to 715,536,872. NGX continues to thrive as a multi-asset securities exchange…

