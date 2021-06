Nigeria’s equities market opened the new week on a negative note. Investors booked about N35 billion loss at the close of the trading session on Monday, June 28 as 13 stocks gained against 18 losers. The equities market’s negative close still happened despite analysts’ expectations of a rebound. BOC Gas led the losers table after…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login