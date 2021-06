Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has rebranded all its existing indices by changing the prefix from NSE to NGX. The transition, which is effective Monday, June 28, 2021, leverages on the new brand identity of the Exchange. There are currently nineteen (19) indices – either wholly-owned or co-branded – on NGX, servicing the investment management community…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login