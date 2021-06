Nigeria’s equities market started this new trading week with marginal increase of 0.08percent in its benchmark performance indicator, confirming some of the market analysts’ positive outlook. Meyer Plc led the gainers after its share price increased from 57kobo to 62kobo, up by 5kobo or 8.77percent, followed by Champion Breweries which rose from N1.98 to N2.10,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login