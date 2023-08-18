Nigerian Eurobonds pare losses as naira strengthens to N850/$

Yields on Nigerian Eurobonds fell Thursday after two straight days of losses after the country’s state-owned NNPCL secured a $3 billion loan that will help boost the supply of dollars into the illiquid foreign exchange market.
Nigeria’s benchmark dollar bond due in 2047 gained 2.1 cents on Thursday to 69.49 cents on the dollar, the biggest daily jump since July, pushing the yield down to 11.34 percent. The country’s other dollar bonds also posted gains on the day.
The Eurobonds were on a two-day losing streak before now, after investors feared that the likely resumption of petrol subsidy will divert some of Nigeria’s scarce dollar earnings to the unsustainable practice.
Read also: Inflation persistence and what the Central Bank needs to do
President Bola Tinubu, who said there will be no further increases to the retail price of petrol, came under pressure after a sharp slide in the naira necessitated a commensurate increase in petrol prices.
That pressure however seems to be easing at least in the short term following the $3 billion loan secured by state-owned oil company, NNPCL which has helped the naira halt its sharp slide.
The naira had fallen to as low as N950 per US dollar at the more accessible parallel market but has since recovered to exchange at N850 per USD as of Thursday morning.
Details later…
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000
Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill
Toyota Tundra 1.850,000
Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k
Toyota Avalon N600,000
Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000
Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m
Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k
Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million
Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8
IS250 900,000 to 3mill
ES350 950 to 1,300,000
ES330 950,000 to 2mill
Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8
Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million
IS350 900k to 2mill
Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million
Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k
Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2
Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million
Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900
Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million
Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6
HONDA Pilot 900,000
CROSSTOUR 980K
HONDA CR-V 750,000
Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1m
TUNDRA N1,200,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3
Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2m
Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million
Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million
GLK 3mill
BENZ ML350 N900,000
Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio
Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million
Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2
Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million
Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }