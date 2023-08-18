Nigerian Eurobonds pare losses as naira strengthens to N850/$

Yields on Nigerian Eurobonds fell Thursday after two straight days of losses after the country’s state-owned NNPCL secured a $3 billion loan that will help boost the supply of dollars into the illiquid foreign exchange market.

Nigeria’s benchmark dollar bond due in 2047 gained 2.1 cents on Thursday to 69.49 cents on the dollar, the biggest daily jump since July, pushing the yield down to 11.34 percent. The country’s other dollar bonds also posted gains on the day.

The Eurobonds were on a two-day losing streak before now, after investors feared that the likely resumption of petrol subsidy will divert some of Nigeria’s scarce dollar earnings to the unsustainable practice.

Read also: Inflation persistence and what the Central Bank needs to do

President Bola Tinubu, who said there will be no further increases to the retail price of petrol, came under pressure after a sharp slide in the naira necessitated a commensurate increase in petrol prices.

That pressure however seems to be easing at least in the short term following the $3 billion loan secured by state-owned oil company, NNPCL which has helped the naira halt its sharp slide.

The naira had fallen to as low as N950 per US dollar at the more accessible parallel market but has since recovered to exchange at N850 per USD as of Thursday morning.

Details later…