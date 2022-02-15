Nigeria stock market closes flat

At the close of stock trading session on Tuesday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (ASI) closed flat by 0.00 percent, from day-open level of 47,066.77 points to 47,064.82 points.

Meanwhile, the value of listed stocks on the Nigerian Bourse stood at N25.361trillion from preceding day’s N25.360trillion.

January’s headline reading declined by 3 basis points (bps) when compared with the previous month) to 15.60percent year-on-year (y/y).

Read also: Here’s how 2022 stock picks are doing year-to-date

In 5,331 deals, investors exchanged 274,206,976 units valued at N3.817billion. Year-to-date (YtD) positive return printed at 10.18 percent.

Access Bank, Japaul Gold, Guinness, Sterling Bank and Etranzact were actively traded stocks.

The market has decreased by 0.29percent week-to- date (WtD). Month-to-date (MtD) return remains positive at 0.94 percent.