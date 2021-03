In the trading week ended Friday March 26, listed stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited advanced in value by about N436billion as investors continued to hunt for bargains with eyes on corporate releases and dividend announcements. Equities market trading statistics show investor bought industrial stocks as evidenced in the sector’s weekly gain of +2.94percent…

