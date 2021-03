The Nigerian stock market key indicators closed upbeat on Wednesday following gains posted by some blue chips to reverse previous trading loss. Specifically, the market capitalisation inched higher by N199 billion or 0.98 percent to close at N20.449 trillion against N20.250 trillion recorded on Tuesday. Also, the All-Share Index appreciated by 380.81 points or 0.98…

