Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, ABSA Securities Nigeria Limited and Cardinalstone Securities topped the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) list of best stockbrokers by the value of year-to-date transactions. The three brokers leveraged their exposure to institutional investors to outshine the other 182 registered brokers to post a combined trade value of N152.78 billion, accounting for 54.37 percent…

