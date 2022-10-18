NGX sees 205% jump in trading volume

Trading volume on Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) increased significantly by 204.59 percent on Tuesday from the previous day’s record.

Data gathered at the close of trading from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that investors exchanged 420.28 million shares worth N3.62billion from 137.98 million shares worth N4.32billion traded on Monday.

The Information and Communication Technology sector occupied the lion’s share of the trading volume with 263.8 million shares representing 62.77 percent of the total, followed by the Financial Services sector with 131.77 million shares occupying 31.35 percent. The Consumer Goods sector was third highest with 6.59 million shares, representing 1.57 percent.

By volume, CWG Plc (CWG) was the highest traded stock with 258.79 million of its shares traded in five deals. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) was the next with 57.41 million of its shares exchanged in 570 deals on the floor of NGX just as Zenith Bank (ZENITH) came in third highest with 13.16 million of its shares traded in 337 deals.

Airtel Africa Plc topped the charts by value of shares traded at N1.35bn in 37 deals, followed by GTCO at a close N1.07bn in 570 deals. ZENITH again was third highest traded by value at N268.75 million in 337 deals. The NGX All-Share index fell 2.16 percent to 45,366.32 basis points.

Sectorally, Indices performance was mixed as the NGX Industrial Goods, NGX Banking and NGX Insurance indices rose by 1.38 percent, 0.95 percent and 0.47 percent respectively while the NGX Consumer Goods and the NGX Oil/Gas Indices dropped by 1.14 percent and 0.28 percent respectively.

The top five gaining stocks were United Capital Plc (9.69percent), Regency Alliance Insurance Plc (8.33percent), Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (7.69percemt), Mutual Benefits Insurance Plc (7.41percent) and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (6.84percent). On the flipside was Airtel Africa Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, CWG Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc, and Coronation Insurance Plc.