NGX Group company secretary resigns

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public on the resignation of the Group Company Secretary Obehi Ikhaghe, from the employment of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (the Company) effective February 19, 2024.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Office in a statement said Izuchukwu Akpa will serve as Acting Company Secretary of the Company until the appointment of a substantive Company Secretary.

“Mr. Akpa is a lawyer with experience spanning Company Secretarial, Compliance, Corporate Law and General Legal Practice. He is a graduate of the University of Nigeria (UNN), holds several professional certifications with membership across diverse professional bodies,” Popoola said.