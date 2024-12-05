NGX ASI down by 0.06% as mixed sentiment persists

Bullish sentiments failed to persist in the market on Thursday as stock investors shied away from hunting for attractive offers across the market, causing a negative close by 0.06 percent. The year-to-date (YtD) return moderated to +31.21 percent.

Nigeria’s stock market has seen equal sessions of positive and negative closes since the beginning of this month as mixed sentiment persist in the market.

Thursday’s major laggards include RedStar Express, FTN Cocoa, NPF Microfinance Bank, Neimeth and Prestige Assurance.

RedStar decreased most, from N4.90 to N4.41, losing 49kobo or 10percent, followed by FTN Cocoa which decreased from N1.96 to N1.85, losing 11kobo or 5.61percent, while Neimeth share price dropped from preceding day’s high of N2.16 to N2.10, losing 6kobo or 2.78 percent.

Meanwhile, stocks like Champion Breweries, Fidelity Bank, GTCO, Access Holdings, and Lafarge Africa were actively traded as investors in 8,495 deals exchanged 722,998,242 shares valued at N12.840billion.

At the close of trading on Thursday, the stock market’s performance indicators – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased from preceding trading day’s highs of 98,174.99 points and N59.512 trillion respectively to 98,114.11 points and N59.475 trillion.

