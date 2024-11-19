NGX ASI up 0.23% as Lafarge, Unilever, Eunisell, others rally

Nigeria’s equities market rose by 0.23 percent on Tuesday as investors interest in stocks like Lafarge Africa, Unilever, Eunisell Interlinked, SCOA and John Holt helped the market to close in green. Thirty-five stocks gained as against 24 losers.

At the close of trading, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation increased from 97,747.27 point and N59.230trillion respectively to 97,972.33 points and N59.366 trillion.

Stocks like Access Holdings, Japaul Gold, Chams, Consolidate Hallmark, and UBA were actively traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange.

In 9,021 deals, investors exchanged 321,894,415 shares worth N6.270billion. Lafarge Africa rose from N46 to N50.60, adding N4.60 or 10percent.

Unilever increased from N24.50 to N26.95, up by N2.45 or 10percent. SCOA went up from N1.71 to N1.88, up by 17kobo or 9.94 percent.

Eunisell rose from N13.18 to N14.49, up N1.31 or 9.94percent. John Holt rose from N8.49 to N9.33, up by 84kobo or 9.89percent.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

