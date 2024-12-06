Stock market up by 0.72% in week ended December 6

In the trading week ended Friday December 6, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation appreciated by 0.72 percent to close the week at 98,210.75 points and N59.534 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher in the review week with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond which depreciated by 0.39 percent, 0.15 percent, and 0.06 percent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

Fifty-one (51) equities appreciated in price during the review week higher than 32 equities in the preceding trading week.

Thirty (30) equities depreciated in price lower than 46 in the preceding week, while 72 equities remained unchanged, lower than 75 recorded in the preceding week.

In the review trading week, the market recorded total turnover of 3.893 billion shares worth N87.749 billion in 43,868 deals, in contrast to a total of 3.194 billion shares valued at N54.850 billion that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 45,112 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.709 billion shares valued at N51.027 billion traded in 20,017 deals; thus contributing 69.58 percent and 58.15 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods industry followed with 403.658 million shares worth N3.844 billion in 4,239 deals; and the Industrial Goods Industry, with a turnover of 198.360 million shares worth N10.328 billion in 4,606 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Fidelity

Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.625 billion shares worth N28.982 billion in 3,226 deals, contributing 41.74 percent and 33.03 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

