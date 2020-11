The foreign exchange pressure continued on Friday as Nigeria’s currency weakened by N0.67k against the dollar on the black market, due to increased demand amid a shortage. Some foreign exchange end-users, whose demands are not being met at the official market, go to the autonomous market to source for dollar. “We are now looking to…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE