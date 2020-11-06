Trusted Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange in Nigeria with Best rates

Nigeria is among the top country in the world where trading of cryptocurrency is common, especially bitcoin, with high trading volume daily. Only few Nigeria exchanges offer best and high rate for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency. Guess what!!! There is an exchange that offer high and best rate for your bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrency.

Today, Jackocoins is one of the most trusted exchange which offer best and high rate for your bitcoin and other cryptocurrency, USDT (ERC20) having the highest rate.

About Jackocoins

Jackocoins Is a Cryptocurrency exchange that is indigenous to Nigeria tailored to deliver best Crypto exchange experience to Nigerians

“We have been in business since 2016,starting this journey from Jackobian forum with high trading volume and happy customers. In 2020,we move in creating Jackocoins with the aim of making it easier for people to sell their bitcoin,ethereum and USDT with full and partial automation ” – said CEO, Precious okwuanaso

Reasons should start selling your cryptocurrency on Jackocoins

These below features make Jackocoins stand out among other crypto exchanges in Nigeria;

1. High rate

Start Selling your bitcoin,ethereum and USDT at high rate on Jackocoins, we are able to offer these high rate due to trade secret which make Jackocoins the best cryptocurrency exchange with high rates in Nigeria market.

2.Highly secured

All coins on Jackocoins wallets are stored offline, employing cold wallet mechanics which make it hard for hackers to steal these coins online.

3. Automated crypto trading

In order to avoid clicking sell button everytime you receive crypto into your Jackocoins wallet,you can easily do a one-time setting to allow automatic selling of all receiving crypto into your naira bank account. In short,you drop your jackocoins crypto wallet for your customer, then you receive naira alert.

4. Fast and Quick payment

Payment is with high velocity and made into your naira bank account within 5 – 15minutes after 1 confirmation on blockchain.

5. Multiple crypto trading

At the time of this post,there is trading support for Bitcoin,ethereum and USDT,other cryptos will be added with time.

6. Easily accessible

Jackocoins is available on both mobile app and website for easy access to the platform.

7. Internal crypto transfer

You can easily transfer crypto to other users on the platform without fees using their username

8. Choose preferred wallet mode

You can easily switch between two wallet mode available on Jackocoins wallet;

a) when switching to “wallet Mode ON” – it means all receiving coins will be stored on your Jackocoins wallet

Note: use this mode only when you want to accumulate and save transaction fees

b) when switching to “wallet mode OFF” – it means all receiving coin will be sold at current price and payment made into your bank account.

9. Fast and responsive customer support

You can easily contact our support on WhatsApp with this contact number +2348130015202 for any complain with fast response and resolve

10. Trusted and tested

see reviews from happy customer on playstore

How to start selling on Jackocoins

1. Download the app on playstore or register

2. Set your default bank account

Note: you can add multiple bank address just make the default account when selling

3. Set wallet mode ON/OFF

4. Copy your crypto address and start receiving payment

Upcoming features

1. cryptocurrency buy option: ability to buy BTC,ETH,USDT and other crypto with naira

2. More wallet functionality: ability to send cryptos from jackocoins wallet to other wallet outside the platform including fiat payment

For support contact

Email : jackocoins247@gmail.com

Whatsapp : +2348130015202

Facebook : jackocoins