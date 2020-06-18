Naira trades stable across market

Naira/dollar exchange rate on Wednesday traded stable across segments of the foreign exchange market as demand slows.

After trading on Wednesday, the dollar stood at N450 on the black market. At the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, the exchange rate remained stable at N386.00k according to data from FMDQ.

Also at the official window of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rates remained at N361.00k

However, naira weakened by N2.00k as the dollar traded at N454 on Wednesday as against N452 traded on Tuesday.

The foreign exchange daily turnover rose by 4.89 percent to $16.06 million on Wednesday compared to $15.31 million recorded on Tuesday at the I&E window.