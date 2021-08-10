MTNN, Airtel stocks still show upside potential despite regulatory headwinds

Nigeria’s telecoms operators have continued to demonstrate resilience despite the regulatory headwinds. As expected, the Federal Government’s know your customer (KYC) directive to link National Identification Numbers (NINs) to subscriber data, alongside earlier restriction on new SIM registrations led to a significant decline in telcos subscribers. The major mobile network operators (MNOs) are MTN Nigeria…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login