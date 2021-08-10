BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

MTNN, Airtel stocks still show upside potential despite regulatory headwinds

mast
Nigeria’s telecoms operators have continued to demonstrate resilience despite the regulatory headwinds.

Nigeria’s telecoms operators have continued to demonstrate resilience despite the regulatory headwinds. As expected, the Federal Government’s know your customer (KYC) directive to link National Identification Numbers (NINs) to subscriber data, alongside earlier restriction on new SIM registrations led to a significant decline in telcos subscribers. The major mobile network operators (MNOs) are MTN Nigeria…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿