NGX Becomes First African Exchange to Galvanize Private Sector Participation in Closing Gender Gaps

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has become the first exchange in Africa to galvanize private sector participation in closing gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship with the launch of the Nigeria2Equal Peer-Learning Platform and the first-of-its-kind Gender Gap Assessment Report, themed, Gender Equality in Nigeria’s Private Sector. The virtual launch held in collaboration with the International…